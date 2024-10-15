Left Menu

Tension in Kolkata as Protests Clash with Puja Carnival

Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Kolkata near Red Road as the state hosts the 'Puja Carnival'. Meanwhile, junior doctors are agitating nearby over a tragic incident at RG Kar Hospital, leading to a call for a 'Droha Carnival' protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:10 IST
Tension in Kolkata as Protests Clash with Puja Carnival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are high in Kolkata as prohibitory orders have been imposed near Red Road, where the state's 'Puja Carnival' is set to take place. The orders, preventing gatherings of more than five people, have sparked debate as junior doctors plan a 'Droha Carnival' at nearby Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

The West Bengal government has been showcasing award-winning Durga idols through the Durga Puja Carnival since 2016. However, this year, the shadow of the RG Kar Medical College incident looms large, as aggrieved junior doctors continue their protest.

Calls for solidarity resonate throughout the city, with junior doctors on their 11th day of hunger strike demanding justice for a female colleague who was raped and murdered. Despite restrictions and government attempts to suppress their protest, the doctors remain defiant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024