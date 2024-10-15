Tension in Kolkata as Protests Clash with Puja Carnival
Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Kolkata near Red Road as the state hosts the 'Puja Carnival'. Meanwhile, junior doctors are agitating nearby over a tragic incident at RG Kar Hospital, leading to a call for a 'Droha Carnival' protest.
Tensions are high in Kolkata as prohibitory orders have been imposed near Red Road, where the state's 'Puja Carnival' is set to take place. The orders, preventing gatherings of more than five people, have sparked debate as junior doctors plan a 'Droha Carnival' at nearby Rani Rashmoni Avenue.
The West Bengal government has been showcasing award-winning Durga idols through the Durga Puja Carnival since 2016. However, this year, the shadow of the RG Kar Medical College incident looms large, as aggrieved junior doctors continue their protest.
Calls for solidarity resonate throughout the city, with junior doctors on their 11th day of hunger strike demanding justice for a female colleague who was raped and murdered. Despite restrictions and government attempts to suppress their protest, the doctors remain defiant.
