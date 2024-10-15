New Leadership: Paramesh Sivamani Elevates Indian Coast Guard
Paramesh Sivamani has become the 26th director general of the Indian Coast Guard. With a career spanning over three decades, he has commanded major vessels and led numerous operations, including anti-poaching and humanitarian missions. Sivamani holds several prestigious military honors for his service.
Paramesh Sivamani has assumed the role of the 26th director general of the Indian Coast Guard, specializing in navigation and direction.
His distinguished career, which stretches over three and a half decades, includes commanding major vessels and serving in both ashore and afloat positions.
Sivamani, an alumnus of the National Defence College, was promoted to Additional Director General in 2022. He was officially appointed as Director General Coast Guard in August 2024, credited for leading significant operations and receiving numerous commendations.
