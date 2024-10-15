Rashmika Mandanna Steps Up as Cyber Crime Ambassador

Popular actor Rashmika Mandanna has been appointed as the national brand ambassador for the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). This initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs aims to tackle cybercrime across the nation.

Mandanna, known for her roles in films like 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Dear Comrade', was recently at the center of a cyber incident involving a deepfake video. Her personal experience has motivated her to advocate for heightened cyber-safety measures.

With over 44 million followers on Instagram, the actor encourages the public to report cybercrimes through official channels. Her appointment has been welcomed by Cyber Dost, the MHA's cyber-safety awareness handle, as a step towards strengthening India's digital security.

(With inputs from agencies.)