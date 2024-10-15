Aishath Azeema: Maldives Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with India

Aishath Azeema will take over from Ibrahim Shaheeb as the Maldives' leading diplomat in India. The change signals a concerted effort by the Maldives to enhance its diplomatic relationship with one of its key partners.

The appointment process gained momentum after President Mohamed Muizzu's recent state visit to India, with the Maldives' legislature swiftly confirming Azeema's nomination. These developments underscore the significance of the bilateral alliance.

Azeema's extensive experience, including her tenure as ambassador to China, equips her for this pivotal role in bridging ties between the Maldives and India. Her appointment also highlights President Muizzu's diplomatic strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)