Controversy Over Assault Case: Political and Administrative Clash

Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, criticized the administration for allegedly covering up a rape incident involving a minor girl. He claimed they were denied access to meet the survivor at the hospital. Authorities have lodged a case and initiated investigations, but details remain under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident that has led to political outcry, Ajay Rai, the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, has accused local authorities of attempting to cover up a rape case involving a minor. Rai alleges he was prevented from meeting the victim, who is undergoing treatment.

The minor, reportedly raped and found with restraints in a field, was admitted to Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Women Hospital in Lucknow. Ajay Rai, accompanied by party general secretary Avinash Pande, was denied access, sparking allegations of a cover-up from the administration.

According to police, the girl was assaulted on Monday and her family discovered her bound in a field. A case has been filed under the POCSO Act, with investigations underway by three dedicated police teams to swiftly address the serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

