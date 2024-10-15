Controversy Over Assault Case: Political and Administrative Clash
Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, criticized the administration for allegedly covering up a rape incident involving a minor girl. He claimed they were denied access to meet the survivor at the hospital. Authorities have lodged a case and initiated investigations, but details remain under scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident that has led to political outcry, Ajay Rai, the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, has accused local authorities of attempting to cover up a rape case involving a minor. Rai alleges he was prevented from meeting the victim, who is undergoing treatment.
The minor, reportedly raped and found with restraints in a field, was admitted to Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Women Hospital in Lucknow. Ajay Rai, accompanied by party general secretary Avinash Pande, was denied access, sparking allegations of a cover-up from the administration.
According to police, the girl was assaulted on Monday and her family discovered her bound in a field. A case has been filed under the POCSO Act, with investigations underway by three dedicated police teams to swiftly address the serious allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)