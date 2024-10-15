Evacuations in Lebanon as Israel Intensifies Campaign Against Hezbollah

Israel's incursion into southern Lebanon against Hezbollah has prompted mass evacuations, affecting over a quarter of the population, according to U.N. officials. The conflict has already displaced 1.2 million people while raising concerns over the humanitarian impact.

Increased airstrikes have resulted in multiple casualties, including civilians. The U.N. highlighted the dire consequences of the conflict and the need for investigation into potential breaches of international humanitarian laws during a recent press briefing.

The U.N. Security Council has expressed growing concern over repeated strikes, demanding adherence to humanitarian laws. Tensions in the region remain high, with Israel hinting at further strategic operations as international mediators strive to find a resolution.

