Marjayoun: Tensions Rise as Lebanese Town Seeks Shelter Amidst Sectarian Strife

Marjayoun, predominantly a Christian town in southern Lebanon, recently opened its doors to shelter individuals escaping Israel's bombing of Muslim villages, reaching across Lebanon's sectarian rift.

Despite concerns over potential Hezbollah affiliations among the refugees, Marjayoun's residents wished to maintain traditions of neighborly compassion, recognizing the desperation of those affected by Israeli military actions. However, the region soon felt the bitterness of conflict.

Israel's military offensive, moving through Shi'ite-dominant areas and displacing many to Sunni and Christian territories, has heightened Lebanon's sectarian tensions, posing risks to national stability and evoking memories of the 1975-1990 civil war.

