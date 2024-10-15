Left Menu

Marjayoun: Tensions Rise as Lebanese Town Seeks Shelter Amidst Sectarian Strife

In Marjayoun, a Christian town in Lebanon, tensions arose as residents sheltered those fleeing Israeli strikes on Muslim villages. Concerns over Hezbollah links and sectarian strife emerged. Two locals died in Israeli strikes, sparking fear. Lebanon's fragile balance faces sectarian tensions, threatening stability and recalling civil war turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:04 IST
Marjayoun: Tensions Rise as Lebanese Town Seeks Shelter Amidst Sectarian Strife

Marjayoun, predominantly a Christian town in southern Lebanon, recently opened its doors to shelter individuals escaping Israel's bombing of Muslim villages, reaching across Lebanon's sectarian rift.

Despite concerns over potential Hezbollah affiliations among the refugees, Marjayoun's residents wished to maintain traditions of neighborly compassion, recognizing the desperation of those affected by Israeli military actions. However, the region soon felt the bitterness of conflict.

Israel's military offensive, moving through Shi'ite-dominant areas and displacing many to Sunni and Christian territories, has heightened Lebanon's sectarian tensions, posing risks to national stability and evoking memories of the 1975-1990 civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024