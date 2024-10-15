Left Menu

South Korean Missionary Denied Appeal in Russian Espionage Case

A Russian court rejected Baek Won-soon's appeal against extended detention over espionage charges. Detained in March, Baek, a South Korean missionary, faces up to 20 years if guilty. His lawyer claims the allegations are baseless, while diplomatic efforts to secure his release continue amidst strained Russian-South Korean relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:12 IST
South Korean Missionary Denied Appeal in Russian Espionage Case

A Russian court has dismissed an appeal by South Korean national Baek Won-soon, charged with espionage, upholding the extension of his pre-trial detention until November 15.

Authorities detained Baek in March in Vladivostok before transferring him to Moscow. The case marks the first espionage charge against a South Korean citizen in Russia.

Baek, described as a missionary by a South Korean aid group leader, denies the charges. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing amid worsening Russia-South Korea relations, while Baek faces health issues in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024