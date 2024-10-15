South Korean Missionary Denied Appeal in Russian Espionage Case

A Russian court has dismissed an appeal by South Korean national Baek Won-soon, charged with espionage, upholding the extension of his pre-trial detention until November 15.

Authorities detained Baek in March in Vladivostok before transferring him to Moscow. The case marks the first espionage charge against a South Korean citizen in Russia.

Baek, described as a missionary by a South Korean aid group leader, denies the charges. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing amid worsening Russia-South Korea relations, while Baek faces health issues in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)