South Korean Missionary Denied Appeal in Russian Espionage Case
A Russian court rejected Baek Won-soon's appeal against extended detention over espionage charges. Detained in March, Baek, a South Korean missionary, faces up to 20 years if guilty. His lawyer claims the allegations are baseless, while diplomatic efforts to secure his release continue amidst strained Russian-South Korean relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:12 IST
A Russian court has dismissed an appeal by South Korean national Baek Won-soon, charged with espionage, upholding the extension of his pre-trial detention until November 15.
Authorities detained Baek in March in Vladivostok before transferring him to Moscow. The case marks the first espionage charge against a South Korean citizen in Russia.
Baek, described as a missionary by a South Korean aid group leader, denies the charges. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing amid worsening Russia-South Korea relations, while Baek faces health issues in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
