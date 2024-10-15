Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Assembly Elections
The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Maharashtra will vote on November 20 in a single phase, while Jharkhand will hold polls over two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting on November 23.
The Election Commission of India revealed dates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, setting the stage for a critical political showdown. The polls in Maharashtra will occur in one phase on November 20.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand will see a two-phase election process, scheduled for November 13 and 20. This structured approach by the Election Commission aims to ensure smooth and fair voting across these states.
Total voter eligibility numbers stand at a significant 9.63 crore in Maharashtra and 2.6 crore in Jharkhand. Additionally, bye-elections for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat are slated for November 1.
