Left Menu

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Maharashtra will vote on November 20 in a single phase, while Jharkhand will hold polls over two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:24 IST
Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India revealed dates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, setting the stage for a critical political showdown. The polls in Maharashtra will occur in one phase on November 20.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand will see a two-phase election process, scheduled for November 13 and 20. This structured approach by the Election Commission aims to ensure smooth and fair voting across these states.

Total voter eligibility numbers stand at a significant 9.63 crore in Maharashtra and 2.6 crore in Jharkhand. Additionally, bye-elections for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat are slated for November 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024