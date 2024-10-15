Highway Tragedy Near Tel Aviv: Gunman Opens Fire

A gunman targeted vehicles on a highway near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a policeman and injuries to four others, according to Israeli police reports. The attacker, who initially approached the highway on foot, opened fire on a police car and subsequently targeted other vehicles on the road.

According to police spokesperson Mirit Ben Mayor, the incident unfolded near the city of Yavne. 'A short time ago a terrorist just came over to the main road here next to Tel Aviv, next to Yavne, and started shooting towards a police car, then went on and shot other ongoing cars and wounded our people,' Ben Mayor informed reporters. The situation was eventually contained by an armed civilian who promptly shot the gunman dead.

Authorities have yet to release information regarding the identity or background of the shooter as investigations continue into the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)