Left Menu

Highway Tragedy Near Tel Aviv: Gunman Opens Fire

A gunman targeted vehicles on a highway near Tel Aviv, killing a policeman and injuring four people before he was shot dead by an armed civilian. The incident began when the attacker approached the highway on foot and opened fire, leaving several casualties before being neutralized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:25 IST
Highway Tragedy Near Tel Aviv: Gunman Opens Fire
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Israel

A gunman targeted vehicles on a highway near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a policeman and injuries to four others, according to Israeli police reports. The attacker, who initially approached the highway on foot, opened fire on a police car and subsequently targeted other vehicles on the road.

According to police spokesperson Mirit Ben Mayor, the incident unfolded near the city of Yavne. 'A short time ago a terrorist just came over to the main road here next to Tel Aviv, next to Yavne, and started shooting towards a police car, then went on and shot other ongoing cars and wounded our people,' Ben Mayor informed reporters. The situation was eventually contained by an armed civilian who promptly shot the gunman dead.

Authorities have yet to release information regarding the identity or background of the shooter as investigations continue into the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024