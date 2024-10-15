Left Menu

Italian PM Advocates for Troop Security Amidst Lebanon Conflict

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni plans to visit Lebanon, urging security for Italian troops amidst heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. This follows UNIFIL positions in Lebanon coming under fire multiple times. Italy calls for respect for peacekeepers' safety and protests against both Israeli and Hezbollah actions breaching UN resolutions.

Updated: 15-10-2024 17:44 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday her intention to visit Lebanon, seeking security assurances for Italian troops after U.N. peacekeepers faced attacks during the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Italy, with over 1,000 soldiers in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), is concerned about recent incidents affecting the peacekeeping force amid ongoing hostilities.

Meloni has condemned both Israeli and Hezbollah actions for violating U.N. resolutions and expressed these concerns to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, advocating for strengthened peacekeeping efforts and respect for the safety of UNIFIL personnel.

