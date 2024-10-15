Left Menu

Historic SCO Meeting Brings Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is the first in nearly a decade, marking a key moment in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. The event brings high-profile leaders from Eurasian nations to discuss economic and trade cooperation, amid tight security in Islamabad.

Updated: 15-10-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made a landmark visit to Pakistan on Tuesday, marking the first such trip in nearly a decade, as he attends a high-profile meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad. This gathering sees leaders from nearly a dozen countries converging in the Pakistani capital, which is under tight lockdown, with the primary event slated for Wednesday.

The event is of significant diplomatic value for Pakistan, given the tense history with its neighbor, India. Both nations have confirmed that no bilateral discussions are planned. The SCO, founded by Russia and China in 2001, is a significant Eurasian security and political forum. This marks one of the most prominent international forums hosted by Pakistan in recent years, featuring participation from leaders of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, alongside other prime ministers from member and observer states.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plans to host a welcome dinner and conduct bilateral meetings, with key discussions anticipated around enhancing economic and trade cooperation among member states. Security in Islamabad is heightened due to recent regional unrest, resulting in a three-day public holiday for the capital to ensure public safety during the summit.

