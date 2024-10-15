Left Menu

France Voices Concern Over China's Naval Drills Near Taiwan

France has expressed its concern about China's naval exercises around Taiwan, opposing any changes to the regional status quo by force. The French foreign ministry emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation in the Taiwan Strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France has raised alarms regarding China's ongoing naval exercises around Taiwan. The French foreign ministry made it clear that any attempts to alter the regional status quo through force or coercion are strongly opposed.

Furthermore, the ministry stressed the critical need to prevent any potential escalation in the Taiwan Strait, an area already fraught with tension.

This stance reflects France's broader commitment to maintaining stability and security in key geopolitical zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

