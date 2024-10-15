France Voices Concern Over China's Naval Drills Near Taiwan
France has expressed its concern about China's naval exercises around Taiwan, opposing any changes to the regional status quo by force. The French foreign ministry emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation in the Taiwan Strait.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:40 IST
- Country:
- France
France has raised alarms regarding China's ongoing naval exercises around Taiwan. The French foreign ministry made it clear that any attempts to alter the regional status quo through force or coercion are strongly opposed.
Furthermore, the ministry stressed the critical need to prevent any potential escalation in the Taiwan Strait, an area already fraught with tension.
This stance reflects France's broader commitment to maintaining stability and security in key geopolitical zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Urges Immediate De-escalation in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Amid Humanitarian Crisis
UN Calls for Immediate De-Escalation Amid Israel-Lebanon Conflict
Escalation in Middle East: Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Blows
Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation
Escalation in the Middle East: Iran Fires Missiles at Israel, Alarming Consequences Loom