Fourth Arrest in High-Profile Maharashtra Murder Case

Authorities on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a fourth suspect, Harishkumar Nisad, connected to the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. According to law enforcement, Nisad played a critical role in providing financial support and firearms for the execution of the crime.

The Esplanade Court, represented by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate V R Patil, remanded Nisad in police custody until October 21, emphasizing the serious nature of the offense and the necessity of custodial interrogation. Police investigations revealed Nisad's financial contributions to accomplices and highlighted the need to investigate banking activities and weapon supplies.

This arrest follows the detention of three other individuals: Haryana's Gurmail Baljit Singh and Uttar Pradesh's Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, both alleged shooters, and 'co-conspirator' Pravin Lonkar from Pune. Further investigations focus on gathering comprehensive data concerning the involvement of the wanted accused, Shivkumar Gautam, to close the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)