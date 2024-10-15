PM GatiShakti model will be utilised by the world for infra planning in future: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, today launched the district version of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, aimed at transforming infrastructure in 27 aspirational districts across the country. This initiative marks the completion of three successful years of PM GatiShakti. During the launch event, Shri Goyal highlighted the plan's ambition to expand its reach to over 750 districts within the next 18 months. He also unveiled the "Guidelines for Preparing City Logistics Plans for Indian Cities," enabling local governments to customize their logistics planning based on unique objectives and characteristics.

Transforming Infrastructure Planning

In his address, Shri Goyal emphasized that the National Master Plan serves as a sophisticated tool for infrastructure planning, designed to foster world-class infrastructure in India. He stated that India is increasingly recognized for its modern, high-quality infrastructure, delivered efficiently and on time. “Speed and strength today are the defining features of India,” he remarked, asserting that the PM GatiShakti tool is poised to be a benchmark for global infrastructure planning in the future.

The minister underscored the importance of integrating geospatial and cutting-edge technologies within the PM GatiShakti Master Plan, marking a significant evolution in the country's connectivity landscape. He assured that all data utilized in the planning process is rigorously validated and regularly updated, enhancing the tool's reliability. Shri Goyal commended the BISAG-N team for developing this advanced tool, asserting that its GIS-enabled platform will significantly optimize government budgets and improve infrastructure planning through data-driven decision-making.

A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Shri Goyal articulated that PM GatiShakti has become a pivotal element in India's infrastructure outreach programs, facilitating economic growth and positioning India as one of the fastest-growing economies globally. He acknowledged Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s foresight in advocating for spatial technologies two decades ago, emphasizing how the synergy between geospatial and spatial concepts has now become a reality, especially in Gujarat.

The Minister also highlighted the recent expansion of PM GatiShakti to include social infrastructure. This includes mapping essential services such as power distribution lines, schools, and hospitals using the "Area Development Approach." He stated, “While we plan for physical infrastructure, we must also consider social infrastructure for improved quality of life.” He further noted that PM GatiShakti is evolving to integrate ease of doing business with ease of living, underscoring the interconnectedness of these concepts.

Collaborative Efforts for Improvement

Today, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organized a comprehensive stakeholder meeting to review the performance of the PM GatiShakti platform. This gathering involved representatives from central and state governments who brainstormed strategies to enhance the platform’s utility for infrastructure planners at all levels.

Through these initiatives, the government aims to build a robust and efficient infrastructure framework that not only supports economic development but also elevates the living standards of citizens across the nation.