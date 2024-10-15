Political Uproar in Kerala Following ADM's Tragic Death

A tragic turn of events in Kerala has sparked a political firestorm, following the death of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu K. His death by hanging at his official residence on Tuesday is mired in controversy, stemming from corruption allegations by CPI(M) leader P P Divya during his farewell.

The incident has escalated tensions in the State Assembly, where opposition leaders have taken a strong stance, demanding accountability. Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, openly criticized Divya's actions, labeling them as arrogant and demanding her arrest.

As opposition protests intensified, government officials, including Finance Minister K N Balagopal, promised a comprehensive investigation. The tragic death has prompted calls for Divya's resignation, as accusations fly over her alleged involvement in driving the ADM to this extreme action.

