Left Menu

Environmental Oversight: Agra's Medical College Under NGT Scrutiny

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to review allegations against a medical college in Agra for operating without necessary environmental clearances and permissions. The tribunal noted the lack of action from authorities despite prior notifications and ordered prompt examination of the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:17 IST
Environmental Oversight: Agra's Medical College Under NGT Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a significant step in addressing environmental compliance issues in the healthcare sector by instructing the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to investigate allegations against FH Medical College and Hospital in Agra. The facility is accused of operating without essential environmental clearances and operational permits.

During a recent hearing, the NGT, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, noted the prolonged inaction by authorities after receiving a legal notice regarding the hospital's lack of environmental clearance. The tribunal emphasized the urgency of this matter, citing the necessity for healthcare establishments to obtain proper permissions to ensure environmental and public health safety.

The bench also observed that the complainant had not provided some critical details, such as the hospital's constructed area, which could impact the evaluation process. As a result, the tribunal directed the member secretary of the UPPCB to ascertain the validity of the complaints promptly and to make a decision within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024