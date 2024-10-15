Environmental Oversight: Agra's Medical College Under NGT Scrutiny

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a significant step in addressing environmental compliance issues in the healthcare sector by instructing the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to investigate allegations against FH Medical College and Hospital in Agra. The facility is accused of operating without essential environmental clearances and operational permits.

During a recent hearing, the NGT, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, noted the prolonged inaction by authorities after receiving a legal notice regarding the hospital's lack of environmental clearance. The tribunal emphasized the urgency of this matter, citing the necessity for healthcare establishments to obtain proper permissions to ensure environmental and public health safety.

The bench also observed that the complainant had not provided some critical details, such as the hospital's constructed area, which could impact the evaluation process. As a result, the tribunal directed the member secretary of the UPPCB to ascertain the validity of the complaints promptly and to make a decision within three months.

