Nighttime Curfew Imposed Near J&K Border

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have enacted a nighttime curfew, restricting movement within a two-kilometer zone of the International Border. The order, effective immediately, allows movement strictly with valid ID from 10 pm to 5 am, carrying penalties for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move to tighten security, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have implemented prohibitory orders, effective immediately, to restrict nighttime movement. This measure covers a two-kilometer area from the International Border.

District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma, exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has mandated that from 10 pm to 5 am, no person or group is allowed to roam in the specified areas without valid identification.

The rule is enforced firmly, with any breaches being dealt with as per legal protocols. These orders will remain in force for sixty days unless revoked earlier.

