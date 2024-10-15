Nighttime Curfew Imposed Near J&K Border
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have enacted a nighttime curfew, restricting movement within a two-kilometer zone of the International Border. The order, effective immediately, allows movement strictly with valid ID from 10 pm to 5 am, carrying penalties for violations.
- Country:
- India
In a move to tighten security, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have implemented prohibitory orders, effective immediately, to restrict nighttime movement. This measure covers a two-kilometer area from the International Border.
District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma, exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has mandated that from 10 pm to 5 am, no person or group is allowed to roam in the specified areas without valid identification.
The rule is enforced firmly, with any breaches being dealt with as per legal protocols. These orders will remain in force for sixty days unless revoked earlier.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Samba
- curfew
- border
- security
- prohibitory orders
- BSF
- nighttime
- law enforcement
ALSO READ
Junior doctors in West Bengal resume total 'cease work', demand state government ensures safety, security.
Haiti's Hunger Crisis: Gang Violence and Food Insecurity Escalate
West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security.
Final Phase of J&K Assembly Elections Underway Amid Tight Security
South Pacific Defence Ministers Meet in Auckland to Address Regional Security