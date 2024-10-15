Nighttime Curfew Imposed Near J&K Border

In a move to tighten security, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have implemented prohibitory orders, effective immediately, to restrict nighttime movement. This measure covers a two-kilometer area from the International Border.

District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma, exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has mandated that from 10 pm to 5 am, no person or group is allowed to roam in the specified areas without valid identification.

The rule is enforced firmly, with any breaches being dealt with as per legal protocols. These orders will remain in force for sixty days unless revoked earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)