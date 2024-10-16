Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: India and US Address Assassination Allegations

India is addressing serious allegations of a plot against an American citizen, following discussions with US officials. Both nations are conducting investigations into charges involving Indian national Nikhil Gupta and a government official. Despite the accusations, India remains a strong partner to the US, fostering open communication.

Diplomatic Dialogue: India and US Address Assassination Allegations
The government of India is treating seriously the allegations of a plotted attack on an American national, as confirmed by US officials during a diplomatic meeting this week. The meeting took place between a delegation of Indian officials and members of the US State Department and the Department of Justice.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller informed reporters that the meeting was a direct follow-up to the ongoing high-level dialogues between the two governments. Miller noted that while the Indian delegation acknowledges the gravity of the allegations, they maintain that the actions outlined in the DOJ indictment do not reflect official government policy.

The session was spurred by an investigation into the indictment of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who allegedly conspired with a government employee to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. India, despite denying involvement, has established an internal inquiry group. Notwithstanding the charges, India continues to be viewed as a significant partner by the United States, underscoring the robust and candid exchanges that define their bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

