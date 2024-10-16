Left Menu

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's NDP, demands severe sanctions on Indian diplomats and a ban on the RSS following allegations by the RCMP of Indian involvement in a Sikh separatist's killing. Singh emphasizes the threat to Canadian safety and seeks international cooperation to hold India accountable.

Updated: 16-10-2024 05:47 IST
  • United States

In the wake of serious allegations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) involving Indian diplomats in the killing of a Sikh separatist, Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh has called for drastic measures.

Singh, who leads the New Democratic Party and has supported Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, urged the Canadian government to impose severe sanctions on Indian diplomats. He also demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), labeling it a violent terrorist organization.

Addressing a news conference in Ottawa, Singh highlighted the pressing need for an emergency meeting with the Public Security Committee to explore additional protective measures for Canadians.

