China's Stand on Taiwan: The Force Factor

China's Taiwan Affairs Office states that a promise to renounce force regarding Taiwan is not feasible, targeting mainly external interference and a minority of separatists. This comes as China conducted a day of military exercises around the island, reiterating its territorial claim over Taiwan, governed democratically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 07:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China has clarified its stance on Taiwan, stating that it will not commit to renouncing the use of force concerning the island. This policy primarily targets external interferences and a small group of separatists, as articulated by the Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday.

In a resolute display, China perceives Taiwan, which maintains a democratic governance model, as its own territory. To reinforce this claim, China conducted a series of military exercises surrounding the island on Monday.

These developments highlight the complexities of the cross-strait relationship, as Beijing continues to assert its sovereignty while responding to perceived external threats and internal dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

