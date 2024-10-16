China has clarified its stance on Taiwan, stating that it will not commit to renouncing the use of force concerning the island. This policy primarily targets external interferences and a small group of separatists, as articulated by the Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday.

In a resolute display, China perceives Taiwan, which maintains a democratic governance model, as its own territory. To reinforce this claim, China conducted a series of military exercises surrounding the island on Monday.

These developments highlight the complexities of the cross-strait relationship, as Beijing continues to assert its sovereignty while responding to perceived external threats and internal dissent.

