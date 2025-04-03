The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused France of undermining democracy. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed disapproval of the recent conviction of Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, that prevents her from participating in the 2027 presidential elections.

Le Pen's conviction for embezzlement was announced on Monday, leading to significant backlash. Zakharova hopes Le Pen will appeal against the decision successfully.

This development adds tension to the strained relationship between France and Russia, particularly given French President Emmanuel Macron's support for Ukraine, which Russia has criticized heavily. The Kremlin disapproves of Macron's willingness to support deploying European troops to Ukraine if a peace deal is brokered with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)