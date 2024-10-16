Three Arrested in Connection to Manipur SDC Office Fire

Three people have been apprehended by Manipur Police in connection to the arson attack on the Sub Deputy Commissioner (SDC) Office in Kumbi, Bishnupur district, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

Arrested on Monday, the three suspects are now in police custody for a four-day period. The police are intensively searching for other suspects involved in the act, the statement mentioned.

The fire broke out on the night of September 26, when unidentified miscreants set the SDC office ablaze. Prompt response from local residents and the police prevented more severe damage. Meanwhile, security forces have confiscated a large cache of weapons during a search operation in the Leirongthel Pitra Uyok Ching areas in Thoubal district.

(With inputs from agencies.)