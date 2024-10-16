Karnataka's Resilience Tested by Incessant Rains

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar issued an advisory to residents amid continuous downpours, highlighting the state government's preparedness to tackle arising challenges.

Despite the adverse weather affecting routine life in central and southern Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Shivakumar assured the public of effective management of traffic bottlenecks and water logging.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties, the Deputy Chief Minister underscored the futility of such remarks during natural calamities and reinforced the collective resilience of both the government and citizens in surmounting these hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)