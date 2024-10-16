Left Menu

Karnataka's Resilience Tested by Incessant Rains

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, urged citizens to take precautions amid ongoing heavy rains, affirming the government's readiness to handle resulting challenges like traffic disruptions. Criticizing opposition for their remarks, he stressed the state's ability to overcome the natural crisis and restore normalcy swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:30 IST
Karnataka's Resilience Tested by Incessant Rains
D K Shivakumar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar issued an advisory to residents amid continuous downpours, highlighting the state government's preparedness to tackle arising challenges.

Despite the adverse weather affecting routine life in central and southern Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Shivakumar assured the public of effective management of traffic bottlenecks and water logging.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties, the Deputy Chief Minister underscored the futility of such remarks during natural calamities and reinforced the collective resilience of both the government and citizens in surmounting these hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024