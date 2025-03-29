Myanmar Earthquake Topples Control Tower, Disrupts Air Traffic

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has wreaked havoc, as satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press reveal the complete collapse of the air traffic control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport.

The images, captured by Planet Labs PBC, show debris scattered across the site where the tower once stood, suggesting extensive destruction. While it remains uncertain whether there were casualties, it is likely the earthquake disrupted air traffic operations due to potential staff presence and electronic damage.

Rescue teams arriving from China have had to land in Yangon instead of directly accessing highly affected areas like Naypyitaw and Mandalay. Tragically, the earthquake has claimed over 1,000 lives, and efforts continue as more victims are pulled from the rubble.

