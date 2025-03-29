Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake Topples Control Tower, Disrupts Air Traffic

A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar led to the collapse of the air traffic control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport. Satellite photos reveal the damage, impacting air traffic control and routing flights to Yangon. The death toll has risen to over 1,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:04 IST
Myanmar Earthquake Topples Control Tower, Disrupts Air Traffic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has wreaked havoc, as satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press reveal the complete collapse of the air traffic control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport.

The images, captured by Planet Labs PBC, show debris scattered across the site where the tower once stood, suggesting extensive destruction. While it remains uncertain whether there were casualties, it is likely the earthquake disrupted air traffic operations due to potential staff presence and electronic damage.

Rescue teams arriving from China have had to land in Yangon instead of directly accessing highly affected areas like Naypyitaw and Mandalay. Tragically, the earthquake has claimed over 1,000 lives, and efforts continue as more victims are pulled from the rubble.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025