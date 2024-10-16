Strengthening Ties: China's Strategic Cooperation Bid

China Premier Li Qiang emphasized Beijing's commitment to enhancing strategic cooperation with Moscow during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Islamabad, according to reports from Chinese state media on Wednesday.

In another significant engagement on the same day, Li participated in talks with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene. These discussions occurred on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Li Qiang outlined China's agenda to work more closely with both Mongolia and Russia, aiming to foster practical and impactful cooperation among the three neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)