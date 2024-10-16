Left Menu

Political Protests Erupt Over ADM's Tragic Death in Kerala

A protest, led by the BJP, took place outside district panchayat president P P Divya's residence in Kannur, demanding her resignation over the death of ADM Naveen Babu K. Babu was found dead in his quarters amid corruption allegations. Calls for investigation are intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:25 IST
Political Protests Erupt Over ADM's Tragic Death in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, tensions are escalating as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest march to the residence of district panchayat president P P Divya at Kannur, demanding her resignation. This comes in the wake of the tragic death of Naveen Babu K, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kannur, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Naveen Babu K was meant to take charge as ADM of Pathanamthitta but was discovered hanging in his quarters just a day after facing allegations of corruption during his farewell ceremony. These allegations were reportedly made by Divya, who attended the event uninvited. The incident has sparked outrage, with calls for Divya's resignation coming from both the BJP and the opposition Congress.

The tension has been exacerbated by a protest from revenue officials at the Pathanamthitta District Collectorate, who vouched for Babu's integrity and diligence. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has expressed condolences and urged a thorough investigation into all allegations, emphasizing that while the criticism was aimed against corruption, its timing was inappropriate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024