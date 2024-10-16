Political Protests Erupt Over ADM's Tragic Death in Kerala
A protest, led by the BJP, took place outside district panchayat president P P Divya's residence in Kannur, demanding her resignation over the death of ADM Naveen Babu K. Babu was found dead in his quarters amid corruption allegations. Calls for investigation are intensifying.
In Kerala, tensions are escalating as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest march to the residence of district panchayat president P P Divya at Kannur, demanding her resignation. This comes in the wake of the tragic death of Naveen Babu K, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kannur, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Naveen Babu K was meant to take charge as ADM of Pathanamthitta but was discovered hanging in his quarters just a day after facing allegations of corruption during his farewell ceremony. These allegations were reportedly made by Divya, who attended the event uninvited. The incident has sparked outrage, with calls for Divya's resignation coming from both the BJP and the opposition Congress.
The tension has been exacerbated by a protest from revenue officials at the Pathanamthitta District Collectorate, who vouched for Babu's integrity and diligence. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has expressed condolences and urged a thorough investigation into all allegations, emphasizing that while the criticism was aimed against corruption, its timing was inappropriate.
