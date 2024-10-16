Supreme Court Questions Zakir Naik’s Plea Amidst Controversy

The Centre has questioned the admissibility of a plea by Zakir Naik in the Supreme Court, concerning the consolidation of FIRs filed against him across several states.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised doubts over Naik, who is declared a fugitive, filing a plea under Article 32. Despite this, Naik's counsel denied having instructions to withdraw the plea, which involves 43 registered cases.

The Supreme Court has asked Naik's lawyer to submit an affidavit on their course of action, while Mehta must prepare a reply. Naik, currently in Malaysia, is investigated for alleged terror activities, which he denies involvement in.

