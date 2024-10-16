Tragic End: Doctor's Life Cut Short by Alleged Domestic Harassment

In a sad turn of events, a doctor from Maharashtra's Parbhani district has died by suicide following alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws. They reportedly pressured her to procure Rs 1 crore from her parents, according to the police investigation.

The victim, Dr Priyanka Bhumre, had married Nilesh Vharkate of Beed in 2022. However, within two months, reports indicate that demands for capital to establish a hospital led to mental and physical harassment. This prompted her to file a domestic violence complaint against her husband and his family last August.

Dr Bhumre moved to Palam town to live with her mother due to ongoing harassment, but continued to face pressure via phone calls. According to an FIR, she was found lifeless in her mother's home on Monday. The Palam police have since charged her husband and his family with abetment of suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)