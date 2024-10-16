Railway Tragedy: Accusations and a Fatal Decision in Thane
Maharashtra's Government Railway Police have accused an individual and others of abetting the suicide of Roshan Patel, who was hit by a train in Thane. Authorities allege Patel faced assault over stalking accusations, leading to his depression and eventual death. Investigations are ongoing in the tragic incident.
The Government Railway Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have filed a case against an individual and unnamed others for allegedly aiding the suicide of Roshan Patel, as officials revealed on Wednesday.
Patel, hailing from Palghar district, died after being struck by a goods train heading toward JNPT in Thane on September 24. Following the tragic event, police launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.
Senior Inspector Kiran Undre of the Dombivili railway police station disclosed that Patel was beaten in his neighborhood by individuals who accused him of stalking, leaving him severely depressed. Police have charged one Shiva from Chinchoti, Palghar district, alongside several unidentified people, for their roles in driving Patel to his fatal decision.
