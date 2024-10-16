Italy's Controversial Migrant Processing in Albania Begins

A ship transporting the first group of migrants under Italy's new deal with Albania arrived at the port of Shengjin early on Wednesday. This marks the initiation of a contentious scheme by Italy to process thousands of asylum seekers outside its borders, stirring debates over migration policies across Europe.

The Italian navy vessel, The Libra, docked at Shengjin, escorted by visuals from Reuters. Authorities guided sixteen migrants to a newly constructed processing facility adorned with Italian and EU flags. This facility is part of the first plan by an EU country to handle migrants in a non-EU state, aiming to curb irregular entries into Italy.

Opposition from human rights groups is mounting, with protests erupting at the port. "The European dream ends here," read one protest sign, echoing concerns that Europe's reputation as a bastion of democracy and human rights is at risk. The arrival included migrants from Bangladesh and Egypt, picked up at sea, who will stay in Albania during processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)