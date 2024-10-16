Left Menu

Italy's Controversial Migrant Processing in Albania Begins

Italy's new plan to process asylum seekers in Albania, beginning with a ship arriving in Shengjin, has sparked controversy. Sixteen migrants were escorted to a processing center, as Italy aims to deter irregular arrivals. Critics argue it impedes migrants' asylum rights and shifts European values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:58 IST
Italy's Controversial Migrant Processing in Albania Begins
migrant labourers Image Credit:

A ship transporting the first group of migrants under Italy's new deal with Albania arrived at the port of Shengjin early on Wednesday. This marks the initiation of a contentious scheme by Italy to process thousands of asylum seekers outside its borders, stirring debates over migration policies across Europe.

The Italian navy vessel, The Libra, docked at Shengjin, escorted by visuals from Reuters. Authorities guided sixteen migrants to a newly constructed processing facility adorned with Italian and EU flags. This facility is part of the first plan by an EU country to handle migrants in a non-EU state, aiming to curb irregular entries into Italy.

Opposition from human rights groups is mounting, with protests erupting at the port. "The European dream ends here," read one protest sign, echoing concerns that Europe's reputation as a bastion of democracy and human rights is at risk. The arrival included migrants from Bangladesh and Egypt, picked up at sea, who will stay in Albania during processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024