Foreign Company Caught in China's Geographic Mapping Crackdown

In a recent statement, China's state security ministry announced the discovery of unauthorized geographic mapping activities by a foreign company. These activities were conducted under the pretense of researching autonomous driving technologies.

The foreign entity reportedly outsourced these tasks to a Chinese firm with proper licensing for such operations, the ministry disclosed.

Despite the significant implications of this revelation, the ministry has chosen not to disclose the names of the companies involved, as stated in their message on WeChat.

