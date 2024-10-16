Left Menu

Foreign Company Caught in China's Geographic Mapping Crackdown

China's state security ministry revealed that a foreign company engaged in unauthorized geographic mapping activities masquerading as autonomous driving research. They outsourced work to a licensed Chinese firm. The ministry's WeChat statement withheld the names of the involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:37 IST
Foreign Company Caught in China's Geographic Mapping Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent statement, China's state security ministry announced the discovery of unauthorized geographic mapping activities by a foreign company. These activities were conducted under the pretense of researching autonomous driving technologies.

The foreign entity reportedly outsourced these tasks to a Chinese firm with proper licensing for such operations, the ministry disclosed.

Despite the significant implications of this revelation, the ministry has chosen not to disclose the names of the companies involved, as stated in their message on WeChat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024