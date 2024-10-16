Foreign Company Caught in China's Geographic Mapping Crackdown
China's state security ministry revealed that a foreign company engaged in unauthorized geographic mapping activities masquerading as autonomous driving research. They outsourced work to a licensed Chinese firm. The ministry's WeChat statement withheld the names of the involved parties.
In a recent statement, China's state security ministry announced the discovery of unauthorized geographic mapping activities by a foreign company. These activities were conducted under the pretense of researching autonomous driving technologies.
The foreign entity reportedly outsourced these tasks to a Chinese firm with proper licensing for such operations, the ministry disclosed.
Despite the significant implications of this revelation, the ministry has chosen not to disclose the names of the companies involved, as stated in their message on WeChat.
