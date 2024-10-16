Father and Son Sentenced for Assaulting Police Officers

A father and son have been sentenced to one year in prison for attacking police officers during a 2018 incident. The judgment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge V. M. Sundale, found Rudrapal Agrawal and his son Tushar guilty under IPC sections 353 and 332, addressing force against and harm to public servants.

According to the prosecution, police, responding to a distress call at Kemps Corner, Mumbai, encountered an escalating quarrel between the Agrawal brothers. Sub-inspector Vinod Kamble testified that attempts to pacify the dispute were met with hostility, including physical assault by Tushar.

The court, after considering testimony from multiple witnesses, determined that the accused obstructed police duties with violent intentions. Emphasizing the growing challenge in law enforcement, the court underscored the necessity of deterrent sentences to prevent future incidents, sentencing the duo to one year's imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)