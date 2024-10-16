Left Menu

Grisly Love Triangle: Delhi Murder Investigation Unfolds

Police have arrested Toffique, on bail for murder charges, in the killing of a woman in Delhi. Toffique, involved in an extra-marital affair with the victim, confessed to killing her following a dispute. The victim's husband was reportedly also murdered by him in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:33 IST
Grisly Love Triangle: Delhi Murder Investigation Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in southeast Delhi, police have arrested a man identified as Toffique, believed to be the lover of a 30-year-old woman found brutally murdered. The victim's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in the Kalindi Kunj area.

Toffique, who was out on bail for previous murder and attempted murder charges, was apprehended from Haryana's Mewat area. During interrogation, he confessed to having an affair with the deceased woman and expressed intentions to live with her family.

Authorities revealed that Toffique had previously killed the woman's husband in 2019. The suspect has a diploma in Mechanical engineering and a history of criminal activity. The investigation continues as police piece together evidence against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024