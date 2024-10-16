Grisly Love Triangle: Delhi Murder Investigation Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events in southeast Delhi, police have arrested a man identified as Toffique, believed to be the lover of a 30-year-old woman found brutally murdered. The victim's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in the Kalindi Kunj area.

Toffique, who was out on bail for previous murder and attempted murder charges, was apprehended from Haryana's Mewat area. During interrogation, he confessed to having an affair with the deceased woman and expressed intentions to live with her family.

Authorities revealed that Toffique had previously killed the woman's husband in 2019. The suspect has a diploma in Mechanical engineering and a history of criminal activity. The investigation continues as police piece together evidence against him.

