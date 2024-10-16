BJP Demands Resignation Amid MUDA Land Scam Allegations

The political atmosphere in Karnataka has turned turbulent as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with demands for his resignation following the stepping down of MUDA chairman K Marigowda. The controversy centers around alleged irregularities in the land allotments connected to the chief minister's family.

The resignation of Marigowda intensified BJP's allegations, claiming that Siddaramaiah is deeply implicated in a land scam. This uproar was fueled by a press conference where BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra called for Siddaramaiah to resign, labeling the Congress a 'party of land grabbers.'

In addition to this, accusations surfaced against other Congress leaders, notably raising issues around the alleged improper land allocations to Mallikarjun Kharge's family trust. Ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate into these matters continue, with Siddaramaiah denying any misconduct despite mounting opposition pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)