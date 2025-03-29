Karnataka BJP's Protest Marathon Against Congress Policies
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra announced a protest opposing price hikes and the suspension of BJP MLAs. The party also plans to campaign against the Congress government's 4% Muslim reservation, deemed 'unconstitutional.' Statewide protests will highlight these issues starting April 2.
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra has declared an extensive protest strategy targeting the ruling Congress government. This initiative will begin with a day and night protest from April 2 against the recent price hikes, characterized by Vijayendra as a 'gift' to the public from the Congress government.
The BJP is also planning a statewide awareness campaign starting after April 10, focusing on the government's decision to provide a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, which Vijayendra describes as 'unconstitutional' and an instance of 'Muslim appeasement.'
Additionally, the BJP will stage protests against the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, condemning the decision by Assembly Speaker U T Khader as 'dictatorial.' Party representatives will refuse to attend any Legislature Committee meetings until the suspension is revoked, emphasizing their stand against the move.
