Chhattisgarh Honors MISA Detainees with State Rites

In a significant move, Chhattisgarh's state government has decided to offer state honors to individuals detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the 1975-77 Emergency period. This announcement was made following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The cabinet has approved amendments to the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Samman Nidhi Niyam, 2008, ensuring that those affected will receive state honors during their final rites. In addition, their families will be granted a financial aid of Rs 25,000 to assist with last rites, as confirmed by a government spokesperson.

This decision comes in the wake of the newly-elected BJP government reinstating a pension scheme for MISA detainees, a scheme that had been halted by the preceding Congress regime. Initially launched in 2008, the scheme provides pensions to MISA detainees, known as Loktantra Senani, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)