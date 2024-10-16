Poland's Asylum Suspension Sparks Political Clash

In a significant political clash, Poland's President Andrzej Duda condemned the government's controversial proposal to suspend asylum rights for irregular migrants. The proposal, deemed a 'fatal mistake' by Duda, necessitates his approval to take effect, a point he articulated strongly in parliament on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk defended the initiative, suggesting it wouldn't impede dissidents fleeing oppressive regimes in Russia and Belarus. The plan, introduced on Tuesday, seeks to bolster the protection of Poland's and the EU's eastern borders amidst an influx of unauthorised migrants, primarily from Africa and the Middle East.

While the European Union contends that Belarus and Russia are orchestrating this migration pressure as a hybrid war strategy against the EU, Duda believes the plan fails to offer safe refuge to political opponents of these regimes. This contentious issue is set to be a hot topic at the EU summit in Brussels this week.

