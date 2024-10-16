Left Menu

Poland's Asylum Suspension Sparks Political Clash

Poland's President Andrzej Duda criticizes the government's plan to suspend asylum rights for irregular migrants, deeming it a mistake. Despite Prime Minister Donald Tusk's support, Duda argues the plan blocks access for Russian and Belarusian dissidents. This controversial plan aims to fortify EU borders against uncontrolled migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:56 IST
Poland's Asylum Suspension Sparks Political Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a significant political clash, Poland's President Andrzej Duda condemned the government's controversial proposal to suspend asylum rights for irregular migrants. The proposal, deemed a 'fatal mistake' by Duda, necessitates his approval to take effect, a point he articulated strongly in parliament on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk defended the initiative, suggesting it wouldn't impede dissidents fleeing oppressive regimes in Russia and Belarus. The plan, introduced on Tuesday, seeks to bolster the protection of Poland's and the EU's eastern borders amidst an influx of unauthorised migrants, primarily from Africa and the Middle East.

While the European Union contends that Belarus and Russia are orchestrating this migration pressure as a hybrid war strategy against the EU, Duda believes the plan fails to offer safe refuge to political opponents of these regimes. This contentious issue is set to be a hot topic at the EU summit in Brussels this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024