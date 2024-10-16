Left Menu

UK Weighs Sanctions on Israeli Ministers Over Controversial Comments

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer considers sanctioning Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for their controversial comments regarding Gaza and West Bank settlers. This move follows previous recommendations by former foreign secretary David Cameron and comes amidst an urgent UN Security Council meeting on the Gaza humanitarian crisis.

Updated: 16-10-2024 19:16 IST
Britain is deliberating on the potential imposition of sanctions against Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The consideration follows remarks made by the ministers about civilians in Gaza and settlers in the West Bank, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressing the issue on Wednesday.

Former foreign secretary David Cameron had previously suggested such sanctions prior to the Conservative Party's election loss in July. Addressing Parliament, Starmer condemned the ministers' comments as 'abhorrent' and emphasized the need to explore options.

This discussion took place before a scheduled urgent meeting at the United Nations Security Council, organized by Britain, France, and Algeria, to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The British government, under Starmer, has adopted a slightly stricter stance towards Israel, including tightening arms export licenses and announcing new sanctions against violent Israeli settler organizations in the West Bank.

