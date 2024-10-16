UK Weighs Sanctions on Israeli Ministers Over Controversial Comments

Britain is deliberating on the potential imposition of sanctions against Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The consideration follows remarks made by the ministers about civilians in Gaza and settlers in the West Bank, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressing the issue on Wednesday.

Former foreign secretary David Cameron had previously suggested such sanctions prior to the Conservative Party's election loss in July. Addressing Parliament, Starmer condemned the ministers' comments as 'abhorrent' and emphasized the need to explore options.

This discussion took place before a scheduled urgent meeting at the United Nations Security Council, organized by Britain, France, and Algeria, to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The British government, under Starmer, has adopted a slightly stricter stance towards Israel, including tightening arms export licenses and announcing new sanctions against violent Israeli settler organizations in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)