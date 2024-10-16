France's Naval Showdown: Israeli Firms Banned Amid Diplomatic Tensions

France has taken a decisive step by excluding Israeli firms from participating in an upcoming naval arms trade show, sparking a significant diplomatic confrontation. This action is rooted in the ongoing tensions arising from Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, which have been a source of growing concern for the French government under President Emmanuel Macron.

This marks the second incident within the year where Israel has faced exclusion from a major defense trade event in France. Back in May, Israel was barred from the Eurosatory military show as Macron urged a halt to Israeli actions in Gaza, highlighting the delicate balance France seeks to maintain in its diplomatic relations and regional stability efforts.

The exclusion pertains to seven Israeli firms that were set to exhibit at the Euronaval event in Paris. Despite their ban from exhibiting, Israeli delegates retain the ability to attend, underscoring France's complex stance amid heightened diplomatic tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the unresolved conflict's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)