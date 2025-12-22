Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services Amid Rising Protests

In an unexpected move amid rising diplomatic tensions, Bangladesh has suspended visa services at its high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Tripura. This development comes in response to increasing protests that have sparked concerns about bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The decision was influenced by demonstrations outside the Bangladeshi missions, with the high commission in New Delhi citing "unavoidable circumstances" for the suspension. Similarly, the assistant high commission in Tripura also halted visa services following protests. A private operator in Siliguri, tasked with processing Bangladeshi visa applications, has also paused its services.

Tensions escalated after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, known for his role in anti-government protests that pressured the Sheikh Hasina administration. Protests took a violent turn, with a Hindu man killed in Mymensingh and Indian missions targeted. In response, India's foreign ministry has communicated its concerns to Bangladesh's envoy and rejected extremist narratives surrounding recent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)