Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services Amid Rising Protests

Bangladesh suspended visa services in its missions in New Delhi and Tripura amid escalating protests. The unrest follows the death of a student leader linked to anti-government protests. India suspended its visa services in Chittagong after protesters attempted to storm its mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:56 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services Amid Rising Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move amid rising diplomatic tensions, Bangladesh has suspended visa services at its high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Tripura. This development comes in response to increasing protests that have sparked concerns about bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The decision was influenced by demonstrations outside the Bangladeshi missions, with the high commission in New Delhi citing "unavoidable circumstances" for the suspension. Similarly, the assistant high commission in Tripura also halted visa services following protests. A private operator in Siliguri, tasked with processing Bangladeshi visa applications, has also paused its services.

Tensions escalated after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, known for his role in anti-government protests that pressured the Sheikh Hasina administration. Protests took a violent turn, with a Hindu man killed in Mymensingh and Indian missions targeted. In response, India's foreign ministry has communicated its concerns to Bangladesh's envoy and rejected extremist narratives surrounding recent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025