Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Bangladesh and India Halt Visa Services Amid Security Concerns

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi announced on Monday a temporary halt to all consular and visa services until further notice. The interruption is attributed to unavoidable circumstances, as stated in an official notice, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused to the public.

This decision follows India's suspension of visa operations at their Visa Application Centre in Chittagong, after a security incident raised concerns. The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) confirmed that services have been halted from December 21, 2025, pending further evaluations of the local situation.

Recent unrest near diplomatic missions has heightened security worries. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs denied reports of a security threat during a protest at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, asserting that the incident was peacefully resolved. Both nations are working together to ensure the safety of affected communities, particularly in light of the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, which has generated widespread condemnation.