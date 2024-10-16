Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Innocence Lost Amid Conflict

A mother mourns her 10-year-old son, Yamen, killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, halting his second polio vaccination. The UN started the second round of polio immunization efforts amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite this, Gazans see little hope without security and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:36 IST
In Gaza, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as Asmaa al-Wasifi mourned her 10-year-old son, Yamen, who was killed in an Israeli strike. The United Nations continued its polio vaccination campaign, but ongoing hostilities with Israel have clouded the future of such health initiatives.

Yamen, along with his cousins, died in their home during an Israeli strike in the Nuseirat camp. Despite the UN's attempts to administer polio vaccines amid a rare pause in fighting, the recent violence underscores the futility of such efforts without lasting peace.

Families like Yamen's are calling for an end to a conflict that has devastated Gaza for over a year. Amid the chaos, the call for a ceasefire remains unheeded, leaving the enclave's 2.3 million residents in constant peril and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

