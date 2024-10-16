Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: Calls for Ceasefire Amid Israeli Strikes

Recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have left more than 21 individuals dead, including a southern city mayor, according to Lebanese officials. This escalation marks part of an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with the militant group promising retaliation for an earlier deadly Israeli airstrike.

As the violence persists, international calls for a ceasefire intensify, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid in the region. The United Nations has voiced concern over civilian casualties and urges both sides to avoid further targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions rise, with the UK considering sanctions against Israeli officials for their provocative comments. Efforts to deliver aid to affected areas, including northern Gaza, also face challenges, as demands increase for Israel to uphold humanitarian obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)