Bribery Scandal: Assam Officer Nabbed in State Secretariat
An Assam Excise Department officer was caught accepting a bribe while issuing a liquor bar license. He demanded Rs 1 lakh; the applicant had paid Rs 40,000 but refused to pay more. A sting operation led to the officer's arrest with an additional Rs 25,500 seized.
An officer from the Assam Excise Department was apprehended for bribery at the state secretariat in Assam. The arrest was executed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.
The officer allegedly requested a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for the issuance of a liquor bar license, with a payment of Rs 40,000 already made by the applicant. Upon refusing to pay the remaining amount, the complainant alerted the authorities.
A sting operation was conducted, resulting in the officer being caught red-handed accepting Rs 25,500. The bribe money was recovered and seized, and the officer was arrested, with charges filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
