Bribery Scandal: Assam Officer Nabbed in State Secretariat

An Assam Excise Department officer was caught accepting a bribe while issuing a liquor bar license. He demanded Rs 1 lakh; the applicant had paid Rs 40,000 but refused to pay more. A sting operation led to the officer's arrest with an additional Rs 25,500 seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An officer from the Assam Excise Department was apprehended for bribery at the state secretariat in Assam. The arrest was executed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

The officer allegedly requested a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for the issuance of a liquor bar license, with a payment of Rs 40,000 already made by the applicant. Upon refusing to pay the remaining amount, the complainant alerted the authorities.

A sting operation was conducted, resulting in the officer being caught red-handed accepting Rs 25,500. The bribe money was recovered and seized, and the officer was arrested, with charges filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

