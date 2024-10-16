Nagas Urged to Unite for Development by CM Neiphiu Rio

In a call for unity and development, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the need for the Nagas to live in peace to aid the state's growth. Addressing a large crowd during the opening of the new administrative complex in Pughoboto, Rio championed the government's motto of 'peace for development and development for peace.'

Rio pointed out that with an opposition-less state assembly, constituencies should uphold this policy for collaborative growth. He declared Zunheboto as the 'Land of Warriors' and urged its residents to become 'warriors of peace' foundational to Nagaland's prosperity.

The Chief Minister further requested landowners to cooperate with government initiatives for regional development, promising efforts to bring them in line with state advancements. He highlighted the government's presence in the sub-division with new offices and emphasized safeguarding government properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)