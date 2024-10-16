EU-Gulf Summit: Bridging Continents Amidst Global Turmoil
European Union and Gulf leaders met for the first summit amidst Middle East turmoil and differing views on Russia. The summit focused on improving economic ties, human rights issues, and common positions on global conflicts, but was expected to result in general cooperation commitments only.
The European Union and Gulf nations convened for a historic summit amidst a backdrop of Middle Eastern instability and divergent stances on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Leaders aimed to address wide-ranging topics including trade, visas, and human rights.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo emphasized the need to strengthen economic connections between the EU and Gulf countries, stating the summit was 'long overdue'. Despite existing ties, there is room for significant development, he remarked.
Discussions were also expected to touch upon human rights, with critical voices urging EU leaders to address these issues despite potential diplomatic challenges with key figures like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
