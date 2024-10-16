Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Leads to Arrests in Odisha

In a decisive move by Odisha Police, six individuals were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the assault of a 41-year-old excise constable in Berhampur, an official confirmed.

The constable was documenting illegal sales of alcoholic beverages near a shut liquor store, an operation that led authorities to uncover large quantities of India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) illegally stored in the premises. The store, located near the Old Bus Stand under the Town police station, was closed in March due to expired licensing, informed sources revealed.

The accused allegedly confiscated the constable's mobile phones while he was on duty in plain clothes. The arrests were carried out based on intelligence gathered from local sources and scrutiny of CCTV footage from the area, according to Saravana Vivek M, SP of Berhampur police district.

(With inputs from agencies.)