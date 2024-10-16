Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Leads to Arrests in Odisha

In Berhampur, Odisha Police arrested six individuals for assaulting a constable. The constable was documenting illegal alcohol sales. The liquor store was previously shut due to licensing issues. Authorities also seized a substantial quantity of liquor. Arrests were made using local intelligence and CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move by Odisha Police, six individuals were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the assault of a 41-year-old excise constable in Berhampur, an official confirmed.

The constable was documenting illegal sales of alcoholic beverages near a shut liquor store, an operation that led authorities to uncover large quantities of India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) illegally stored in the premises. The store, located near the Old Bus Stand under the Town police station, was closed in March due to expired licensing, informed sources revealed.

The accused allegedly confiscated the constable's mobile phones while he was on duty in plain clothes. The arrests were carried out based on intelligence gathered from local sources and scrutiny of CCTV footage from the area, according to Saravana Vivek M, SP of Berhampur police district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

