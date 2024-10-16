Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Assam Citizenship Provision
The Supreme Court is set to deliver a verdict on petitions disputing the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. This section addresses Indian citizenship for certain immigrants in Assam. A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud will announce the decision on the contentious issue.
The Supreme Court is poised to deliver its judgement on Thursday regarding the constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, focusing on the citizenship status of illegal immigrants in Assam. This landmark ruling has been much anticipated.
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heads a five-judge constitution bench, which is expected to deliver the verdict following comprehensive submissions from legal luminaries including Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
Section 6A, inserted as part of the Assam Accord, stipulates that migrants from specific territories who arrived between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971, must register to acquire Indian citizenship. The court's decision will address 17 petitions challenging this provision's constitutional validity.
