Forged Future: Hansraj Singh's Age Deception Unraveled

Hansraj Singh, a 31-year-old resident of Neem Ka Thana district, went to extreme lengths in his quest for a government job, resorting to forging documents to bypass age requirements for the Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam.

Singh altered his birth records and re-attempted academic qualifications to meet the age criteria. He successfully navigated through exam stages until his scheme fell through during the final document verification process.

Sparking a broader inquiry, the police are investigating his possible involvement in other fraudulent activities, following a crucial tip-off from Jaipur's Special Operations Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)