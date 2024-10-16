Forged Future: Hansraj Singh's Age Deception Unraveled
Hansraj Singh, seeking a government job, fabricated documents to lower his age and cleared exams to qualify for the constable recruitment. He was caught during document verification, arrested for forgery, and his accomplices are being investigated. Rajasthan police received information from the Special Operations Group leading to his arrest.
Hansraj Singh, a 31-year-old resident of Neem Ka Thana district, went to extreme lengths in his quest for a government job, resorting to forging documents to bypass age requirements for the Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam.
Singh altered his birth records and re-attempted academic qualifications to meet the age criteria. He successfully navigated through exam stages until his scheme fell through during the final document verification process.
Sparking a broader inquiry, the police are investigating his possible involvement in other fraudulent activities, following a crucial tip-off from Jaipur's Special Operations Group.
