Left Menu

Forged Future: Hansraj Singh's Age Deception Unraveled

Hansraj Singh, seeking a government job, fabricated documents to lower his age and cleared exams to qualify for the constable recruitment. He was caught during document verification, arrested for forgery, and his accomplices are being investigated. Rajasthan police received information from the Special Operations Group leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:48 IST
Forged Future: Hansraj Singh's Age Deception Unraveled
  • Country:
  • India

Hansraj Singh, a 31-year-old resident of Neem Ka Thana district, went to extreme lengths in his quest for a government job, resorting to forging documents to bypass age requirements for the Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam.

Singh altered his birth records and re-attempted academic qualifications to meet the age criteria. He successfully navigated through exam stages until his scheme fell through during the final document verification process.

Sparking a broader inquiry, the police are investigating his possible involvement in other fraudulent activities, following a crucial tip-off from Jaipur's Special Operations Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024